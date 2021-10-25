‘This is History’: Aishwarya Dhanush shares pics of her father and husband with prestigious awards

Today, after South Indian Superstar Rajinikanth and Dhanush received their honours at 67th National Film Awards, Aishwarya Dhanush, shared her excitement and joy on social media, posting a picture of both actors with their awards on her Instagram handle. Rajinikanth’s daughter and Dhanush’s wife, director-singer Aishwarya, shared two pictures of them, calling the moment ‘a history’.

“They are mine … and this is history #prouddaughter #proudwife.” The first photo featured Rajinikanth and Dhanush holding their respective trophies, while the second one shows the winners happily posing for pic with the ‘proud’ lady.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwaryaa R Dhanush (@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush)

Rajinikanth received his Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his talent and personality at the National Film Awards, while his son-in-law and actor-filmmaker Dhanush won the Best Actor Award for the movie ‘Asuran’. The actors were accompanied by Rajinikanth’s wife Latha and Aishwarya to the ceremony.

Also read: Rajinikanth receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award; dedicates it to producers, directors, film fraternity and fans