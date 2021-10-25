Two new teams for IPL announced

Mumbai: Two new teams will be the part of Indian Premier League (IPL) from next year. The bidding to select two new teams were held at Taj Hotel in Dubai and Ahmedabad and Lucknow are selected.

Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG Group has picked Lucknow as their home base with a winning bid of Rs 7090 crores. and CVC Capital Partners are the owners of Ahmedabad team and won the bid with Rs 5625 crores. Both the team will be playing from 2022 season. The IPL 2022 season will comprise ten teams and will have 74 matches, wherein each team will play 7 home and 7 away matches.

Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals have been with the league since its inception. The Hyderabad team was earlier named Deccan Chargers but later the name was changed to SunRisers Hyderabad after the change in ownership.

? NEWS ?: BCCI announces the successful bidders for two new Indian Premier League Franchises More Details ?https://t.co/FSU4LsAxzj — BCCI (@BCCI) October 25, 2021

In 2010, two new teams – Pune Warriors India and Kochi Tuskers Kerala – were also inducted in the event. But in November 2011, BCCI terminated the Kochi Tuskers Kerala for breaching” the BCCI’s terms of conditions. Pune Warriors India had withdrawn from the IPL in 2013 over financial differences with the board.