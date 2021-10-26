5 people killed in massive fire at a firecracker shop

Chennai: In a tragic incident, 5 people lost their lives and ten others were injured in a massive fire that broke out at a firecracker store in Sankarapuram, Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu. The accident took place on Tuesday evening. Firefighting operation is going on.
More details awaited.
