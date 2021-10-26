DH Latest NewsDH NEWSTamil NaduLatest NewsNEWS

5 people killed in massive fire at a firecracker shop

Oct 26, 2021, 10:19 pm IST

Chennai: In a tragic incident, 5 people lost their lives and ten others were  injured in a massive fire that broke out at a firecracker store in Sankarapuram, Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu. The accident took place on Tuesday evening. Firefighting operation is going on.

More details awaited.

