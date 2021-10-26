Defected from AAP; Baldev Singh disqualified from Punjab assembly

Chandigarh: Member of Punjab Legislative Assembly Baldev Singh was disqualified from his post on Tuesday by Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker, under the anti-defection law. The Legislator from Jaitu constituency was removed after a petition seeking his disqualification was filed after he quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2019.

Baldev Singh, along with some other AAP MLAs, had turned rebel against the party leadership after Sukhpal Singh Khaira was removed from the post of the leader of opposition in July 2018. Then he joined the Punjab Ekta Party floated by Khaira and had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Faridkot. After this, Baldev Singh returned to AAP in October 2019.

Singh has been disqualified from the membership of the Punjab Legislative Assembly with effect from October 26 as per provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India, according to a statement released by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. With Singh being disqualified, the overall strength of the Aam Aadmi Party in the 117-member House has dropped to 17. AAP, which won 20 seats in the 2017 Assembly polls, has lost other MLAs when H S Phoolka had resigned as MLA from Dakha in 2019 , and while Khaira resigned as legislator from Bholath.