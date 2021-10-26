DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiLatest News

Four of a family dead after fire breaks out at three-storey building

Oct 26, 2021, 11:40 am IST

Delhi: Four members of a family died after a massive fire broke out in a three-storey building in the Old Seemapuri area of Delhi on Tuesday morning. The deceased have been identified as Hauri Lal, Reena, Ashu, and Radhika. Police said the fire was caused by a short circuit.

Also Read: Moderate earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Manali 

The fire department officials said that they received a call at 4 am and four fire tenders were rushed to the site. They added that the deaths were likely due to asphyxiation.

Tags
shortlink
Oct 26, 2021, 11:40 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button