Four of a family dead after fire breaks out at three-storey building

Delhi: Four members of a family died after a massive fire broke out in a three-storey building in the Old Seemapuri area of Delhi on Tuesday morning. The deceased have been identified as Hauri Lal, Reena, Ashu, and Radhika. Police said the fire was caused by a short circuit.

The fire department officials said that they received a call at 4 am and four fire tenders were rushed to the site. They added that the deaths were likely due to asphyxiation.