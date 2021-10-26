Greenhouse gas level hits all-time high; World struggles to mitigate impact.

The greenhouse gas concentrations reached an all-time high last year. The United Nations warned on Monday that the world is ‘far off track’ in terms of controlling the temperature increase, as a stark reminder of the challenges that the United Nations climate negotiations in Scotland was facing.

According to a report released by the United Nations World Meteorological Organization (WMO), carbon dioxide levels rose to 413.2 parts per million in 2020, climbing faster than the average rate over the previous decade despite a brief drop in emissions during COVID-19 lockdowns.

The current rate of increase in heat-trapping gases, according to WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas, will result in temperature rises ‘far in excess’ of the 2015 Paris Agreement target of 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average this century.

The city of Glasgow was putting the finishing touches on its preparations to host the climate talks, which could be the world’s last chance to restrict global warming to the 1.5-2 degrees Celsius upper limit set in the Paris Agreement.

According to a different UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) research, under existing pledges, global emissions will be 16% higher in 2030 than they were in 2010.