India ready to meet defence requirements of other countries: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, chaired an ‘Ambassadors’ Round Table for DefExpo 2022′ in which he underlined India’s preparedness to satisfy the defence requirements of other nations in an appeal to friendly countries and defence firms across the world.

The purpose of the round table was to inform foreign mission envoys on the planning, arrangements and other specifics of DefExpo 2022, which will take place in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from March 10 to 13, 2022.

More than 200 participants attended the round table, including ambassadors, chiefs of missions and defence attachés, demonstrating the rising worldwide interest in India’s defence space.

Rajnath Singh said India was open to conducting business on a mutually beneficial collaborative basis, in the spirit of give and take, for the overall welfare of everyone, when he invited foreign delegates to attend DefExpo 2022, Asia’s largest defence exhibition.

He expressed confidence that Def Expo 2022 will bring all the latest technology together under one roof and give a plethora of chances to the aerospace and defence industry’s stakeholders.

DefExpo 2022, according to Rajnath, would present an overview of what India has accomplished in terms of defence R&D and manufacturing, application of new technology, and liberalised collaboration policies during the previous seven years.