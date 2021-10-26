Pension will stop if you do not submit this soon

New Delhi: All government pensioners must submit their life certificates by November 30 this year. Otherwise, the pension will not be credited to your account. Life Certificate is a mandatory document that every pensioner must submit to confirm they are not dead and continue to avail pension facilities. All pensioners who are alive must submit Life Certificate under EPS-95 (Employees Pension Scheme-1995)

The new law went into force on October 1 for seniors above the age of 80 and the rule will take effect on November 1 for persons under the age of 80, with the window remaining open until November 30.

To submit a life certificate, one must go to their local post office or bank. This operation can be accomplished in a variety of ways, including doorstep banking and online submission of Life certificate

The pensioners can submit Digital Life certificates via the Jeevan Pramaan website (https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/) or the app. In this case, they can complete the process digitally at home by filling in the required details like name, mobile number, Aadhar number and other pension-related details. On the other hand, they can personally visit pension disbursing banks and submit a form. Thirdly, the doorstep banking facility is also available for them via which life certificates can be submitted.