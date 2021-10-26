Police arrest two drug smugglers, recover heroin worth Rs 8 crore

Guwahati: Assam police seized heroin worth Rs 8 crore in the international market from Nagaon and Karbi Anglong districts in Assam. After getting information that some people where smuggling drugs through the Dimapur Sunday Bazar road, the police intercepted them. The drug smugglers opened fire and the police team retaliated.

In the gunfight, one of the smugglers was injured and other fled the scene. Police recovered a 7.65 mm pistol, 20 bullets and fifty soap cases with 626 gm heroin, valued at Rs 6 crore.

In another incident, police arrested a person from Nagaon district with 303 gm of heroin, worth around Rs 2 crore. The arrested person, identified as RK Hopingson, is a most-wanted drug dealer from Senapati district in Manipur.