‘Registered an FIR (but) failed to add rape sections’: DCW Chief sends letter to UP CM

New Delhi: Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women sent a sharp letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, pointing out the inefficiency of police in the rape case of a 12-year-old girl in Bulandshahr, which happened earlier this month. Swati Maliwal pointed out her concerns regarding the case, highlighting the facts like ‘registered an FIR in the matter (but) failed to add sections of rape’.

The Chairperson has also demanded to ‘urgently issue orders to – add relevant sections of rape, and to take action against negligent officers and provide protection to the girl and her family’. She also requested the state to urgently provide a considerable amount of compensation, ensure a proper rehabilitation plan and ensure the trial of the accused takes place in a fast-track court.

Ms Maliwal in the letter pointed out that the girl is currently battling for her life in a hospital in Delhi, and is in critical condition, adding that she has several injuries, inflicted by the accused as he tried to strangulate her. The girl, who still remains in unconscious state, has also developed a serious neurological issue due to an injury to her brain.

The girl was allegedly attacked on October 15 by her 45-year-old neighbour during noon time. Her parents were working in the fields and only the girl and her five-year-old sister were home. The sister witnessed the whole incident.