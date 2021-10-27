ICC released T20 player rankings, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul slip down

Mumbai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) released its latest T20 Player Rankings. Indian skipper Virat Kohli slipped one place to fifth position and KL Rahul slipped two positions to eight in the list.

English batsman David Malan is in the top position with 831 points. He is followed by Pakistan’s Babar Azam with 820 points and South Africa batter Aiden Markram with 743 points. Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan is in the fourth position.

The top nine names in the bowlers’ list are all slow bowlers. Tabraiz Shamsi of South Africa is in the first position and is followed by Wanindu De Silva of Sri Lanka and Rashid Khan of Afghanistan. England’s Adil Rashid is in the fourth position and Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the fifth position. The only Indian bowler included in the list is Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He is in the 15th position.