IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states till October 31

New Delhi: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several stats till October 31. The weather agency said that a low-pressure area has formed over central parts of South Bay of Bengal with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. t is likely to move westwards during the next three days.

The national weather agency said that under its influence, moderate rainfall is expected over entire Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from October 29-31. Heavy rainfall is expected at a few places over coastal Tamil Nadu during October 28-30. Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe may witness isolated heavy rainfall during October 27-31.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh may receive isolated heavy rainfall during October 28-31. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka during October 30-31.