Mumbai Cop booked on ‘extortion’ case

Mumbai: Naupada Police registered an FIR against a police officer attached with the Thane Police Crime Branch, for allegedly extorting money from a lottery shop owner. Rajendra Patil, an assistant sub-inspector attached with Unit I of Thane Police Crime Branch, was reportedly threatening and extorting money from the complainant since last one month.

A lottery shop owner was recently caught by Patil while he was gambling along the roadside. Patil then reportedly threatened him and took Rs 9,000 from him in lieu of not filing an FIR. The police officer later demanded Rs 1.50 lakh every month from him.

‘Patil would continuously blackmail him and in the second meeting took Rs 10,000 from him. When Patil’s demands increased, he informed his family members and acquaintances who encouraged him to lodge the complaint’, the FIR read.