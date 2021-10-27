‘Punjab has seen only false promises’: AAP leader slams Congress

Chandigarh: Aam Admi Party leader Jarnail Singh on Wednesday lashed out at Congress party asking that why it has not expelled former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh from the party, for announcing his new outfit and backing the Centre’s move of extending BSF’s jurisdiction in the state. The AAP leader also said that people of Punjab had seen only ‘false promises’.

In a statement made at Chandigarh, Jarnail Singh alleged that Amarinder Singh, who was ‘speaking in favour of the BJP’, was doing it with the ‘consent’ of the Congress. He also asked why the Congress high command is silent and not expelling Amarinder Singh, who is speaking the language of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). ‘Amarinder Singh is the proof of the Congress and the BJP’s double-standards. The Congress and the BJP are working in collusion and the Akali Dal (Badal) is also part of the same group’, he alleged.

Also read: Assembly Polls: Mamata to begin 3-day Goa visit tomorrow

‘Whatever party he will form, it will be a destruction, not development of Punjab, he added, stating that the Congress cannot put everything on Amarinder Singh as it was itself equally responsible for the issue.