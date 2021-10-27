Rajinikanth meets Prime Minister Modi, President Kovind in Delhi

Recently, actor Rajinikanth met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian President Ram Nath Kovind. He shared photos of the meeting on Twitter on Wednesday.

Rajinikanth, who lives in Chennai, traveled to New Delhi a few days ago to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award- considered to be India’s highest film honor. He received the award on Monday, for his significant contribution to Indian cinema.

On twitter, Rajinikanth also expressed his pleasure at meeting the PM and the President. ‘It is a great pleasure to meet and greet the esteemed President and the Prime Minister,’ he tweeted. He was accompanied by his wife Latha.