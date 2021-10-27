We won’t waste even drain water! Says veg vendor, gets booked for washing veggies in it

A video showing a vegetable vendor in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, cleaning coriander leaves in drain water went viral on Tuesday. The officials visited the purported market but were unable to locate the vendor in the video.

In the video, the man who captured the incident repeatedly warns about the dangers of washing vegetables in drain water but the vendor ignored him and continued with the unhygienic act. The incident occurred in Sindhi market. The vegetable vendor, however, continues to conduct his business and refuses to explain why he was doing this unhygenic act.

On Twitter, the video was captioned: ‘Attention, your health is being toyed with, hope you are not buying such vegetables. Vegetables is being washed away in drain water in Sindhi Colony of Bhopal. Appropriate action is requested, please take cognizance of the matter,’ the tweet read (roughly translated from Hindi).

District Collector Avinash Lavania took cognizance of the matter and ordered an investigation, according to PTI. ‘Taking cognisance of the matter, I have directed officials concerned to take action. I have told food department and civic officials to take strict action on receiving information of adulteration and contamination,’ Lavania was quoted by the news agency.

Bhopal District’s Food Safety Officer Devendra Kumar Dubey has also filed a complaint with Hanumanganj police station against the unidentified vendor. A case has been filed under IPC section 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life).