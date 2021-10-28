AA Rahim selected as new DYFI All India president

New Delhi: AA Rahim, the current DYFI state president, has been selected as the new All India president of DYFI, succeeding Kerala Cabinet minister P A Muhammed Riyas. He was elected to the new post during the central committee council convened at Kerala House in New Delhi.

He has been selected to the new position after Minister PA Mohammed Riyas resigned from the post, due to his busy schedule. Rahim had served as SFI state vice president, central committee member, DYFI district president, central committee member and syndicate member of Kerala University. He had contested the assembly polls in 2011, and was defeated by Varkala Kahar.

Also read: Karnataka HC grants bail to Bineesh Kodiyeri in money laundering case