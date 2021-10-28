Alia Bhatt to anchor Salman Khan’s documentary: Report

Beyond the Star, a docu-series on Salman Khan’s career in Bollywood started to make headlines earlier this month. According to recent sources, Alia Bhatt will now serve as an anchor for the series. However, she will not be the only one anchoring the series. Beyond The Star will also feature Sanjay Leela Bhansali (SLB), Sajid Nadiadwala, and Sooraj Barjatya, in addition to Alia.

As per recent reports on an entertainment portal, Alia has already shot her part for the docu-series. Beyond The Star will take a look into Salman Khan’s life outside of his role as an actor. It will include his father, Salim Khan, and brothers, Sohail and Arbaaz Khan, as well as his industry colleagues, co-stars, and filmmakers Sajid Nadiadwala, David Dhawan, Sooraj Barjatya, Anees Bazmee, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and others. Everyone who is a part of the series has already recorded their parts.

Sources said that Beyond The Star: Salman Khan will be the first season, and the producers intend to make it a franchise after that. The series is presently under post-production, and the creators want to release it by mid-2022 through a partnership with a worldwide OTT platform. The docu-series is directed by Viraf Sarkari and produced by Salman Khan Films, Wiz Films, and Applause Entertainment.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni shares message for parents ‘preparing daughters for marriage’

On the professional front, Salman Khan is presently anchoring Bigg Boss 15. Apart from that, the actor is starring with Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3. The spy thriller is a Yash Raj Films production directed by Maneesh Sharma. In the film, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as RAW agent Tiger and ISI agent Zoya, respectively.