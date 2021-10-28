Aryan Khan granted bail. But here are the reasons why he cannot leave jail tonight

The Bombay High Court granted bail to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and two others on Thursday in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case. On the other hand, Aryan Khan will have to spend another night in jail since the court has yet to issue a detailed ruling.

To expedite the bail procedure, Aryan Khan’s lawyers asked Justice NW Sambre’s single-judge bench for permission to submit cash bail. However, the court declined, stating that surety must be provided. ‘I could have also given the order tomorrow. But I gave it today,’ Justice Sambre said.

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who defended Aryan Khan, believes the Bollywood superstar’s son would be out of jail by Friday or Saturday, depending on how swiftly they implement the court precise orders. The complete ruling will be forwarded back to the Special NDPS Court, which had already denied Aryan Khan’s bail plea after Justice Sambre signs it on Friday.

The NDPS Court will subsequently issue the release orders, which will be sent to Aryan Khan’s detention centre on Arthur Road in Mumbai. Aryan Khan will be released from jail if the release order is received by the jail officials by 5.30 pm.

What are the likely bail conditions?

Aryan Khan’s bail terms have been imposed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The Bombay High Court judgement on Friday will include the specific bail restrictions.

The NCB has suggested the following bail conditions:

1. Before the special court, the accused must submit his passport.

2. The accused shall not make any statements in relation to the current judicial proceedings.

3. The accused shall not seek to influence or tamper with the evidence, either directly or indirectly.

4. The applicant must tell the investigating officer if he has to go outside of Greater Mumbai.

5. Every Friday between 11 am and 2 pm, the candidate must visit the NCB Mumbai office.

6. Unless there is a good excuse, the accused must attend all court dates.

7. Once the trial has begun, the accused must not attempt to postpone it in any way.

8. If the accused breaches any of these restrictions, NCB has the right to petition the special judge/court to have his bail revoked.