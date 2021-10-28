‘BJP will be in the center of Indian politics for decades’, claims poll strategist Prashant Kishor

New Delhi: Renowned political strategist and head of the Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC), a poll consultancy firm, Prashant Kishor predicted that the BJP will remain as a major force in India for many decades. Prashant Kishor who has helped TMC leader Mamata Banerjee in winning the West Bengal assembly elections is now in Goa for preparing its campaign in Goa.

‘The BJP is going to be in the center of Indian politics, whether they win, whether they lose – like it was for the first 40 years for the Congress. The BJP is going nowhere. Once you secure 30% vote at the India level, you are not going away in a hurry. So do not ever get into this trap that people are getting angry and they will throw away Modi. Maybe they will throw away Modi, but the BJP is not going anywhere. You have to fight it out for the next many decades’, said Prashant Kishor.

The poll strategist also criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He said that Rahul Gandhi is in an illusion that people will throw Narendra Modi away. Prashant Kishore said that to defeat Modi you must first understand his strength. And opposition party leaders are not trying to spending enough time on understanding his strengths, understanding what is making him popular.

He accused that Congress party thinks that people will throw away Narendra Modi as there is an anti-incumbency wave. He also said that Indian politics is a fight between one-third and two-third. Only one third people are voting for the BJP or wanting to support the BJP. But the two-third is fragmented and divided into several political parties and that is the cause of decline for the Congress.