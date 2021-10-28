IRCTC announces ‘Buddhist Circuit train’: Check dates, fare

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced another tour package for passengers. The IRCTC has announced Buddhist Circuit train that will cover four major Buddhist destinations in the country.

The package will cover Bodhgaya, Sarnath (Varanasi), Lumbini (Nautanwa) and Kushinagar. The package is a 7 Nights/8 Days one. The tour package will begin on January 23, 2022 and will ned on January 30, 2022. Passengers can book the tickets from the official IRCTC website.

Passengers can board the trains from several railway stations including Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Wardha, Nagpur, Betul and Itarasi. The fare is Rs 7,650 per person. For the comfort class, passengers will have to pay Rs 9,420 per person. There are no charges for children below five.

The package includes Dharamshala accommodation, pure vegetarian meals, tourist buses for sightseeing, tour escorts, non-AC road transfers on a SIC basis, travel insurance, and security arrangements.