Karnataka HC grants bail to Bineesh Kodiyeri in money laundering case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday, granted bail to Bineesh Kodiyeri in the money laundering case, a year after getting arrested in the case. The son of senior CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was bail granted on strict conditions by the High Court.

Enforcement Directorate had arrested Bineesh over charges of money laundering on October 29, 2020. He was accused of providing money to Muhammad Anoop, an accused in the Bengaluru drug case. He has been in Parappana Agrahara central prison since November 11.

Earlier, the Bengaluru special court dismissed Bineesh’s bail plea twice, after which, he approached the High Court in April this year citing the health issues of his father. In court, Bineesh’s lawyer pointred out that he was not named in the charge sheet filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau. It was argued that the ED case would not stand as the NCB did not name him as the accused. From the beginning Bineesh has claimed that he is being hunted for being the son of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, and allegations of drug dealings are all fabricated.