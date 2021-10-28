State government relaxes night curfew timings

Surat: The Gujarat government relaxed the night curfew timings. The Gujarat government reduced the night curfew timings by two hours. The decision was taken as the daily number of cases decreased in the state.

The night curfew timings in the state will now be from 1am to 5 am. At present it is from of 12 am to 6 am. The state government also allowed cinema halls to operate at full capacity. Restaurants will be allowed to run at 75% capacity.

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Wednesday reported 17 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the overall tally to 8,26,481. A total of 15 patients were discharged during the day, which increased the total number of recoveries to 8,16,220. At present the are only 173 active cases. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,088.