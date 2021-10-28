UK drafts COP26 deals to cut global aviation emissions

According to a draft document verified by Reuters, Britain is pushing countries to press for a global target to reduce aviation emissions to levels compatible with the Paris Agreement as part of a deal set to be announced at the COP26 climate change summit.

As the host of COP26, the United Kingdom urges other countries around the globe to join an ‘International Aviation Climate Ambition Coalition’ and commit to pressurize the United Nations’ aviation agency to set a long-term objective for reducing emissions from international flights.

Countries who sign the agreement would pledge to support the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) adoption of an ‘ambitious long-term target compatible with net-zero global emissions by 2050,’ according to the report.

When the ICAO’s almost 200 member countries convene in September 2022, the goal is to build momentum for the organisation to set stronger climate commitments.