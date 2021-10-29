China to participate in G20 summit via video link.

According to a notice issued by China’s foreign ministry on Friday, President Xi Jinping will participate in the Group of 20 (G20) leaders’ summit in Rome on October 30th via video link.

According to the notification, he will give a speech during the summit. Since the severity of the COVID-19 epidemic became obvious in the early 2020, Xi has not left Chinese premises.

A few other powerful G20 leaders, such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, would not be attending the G20 meeeting. The summit’s host country, Italy, had planned for a face-to-face meeting between all of the world’s leaders.

President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, has indicated that he will attend in person.

The G20, whose members account for 80% of global carbon emissions, is seen as a crucial stepping stone ahead of the United Nations COP26 climate summit, which begins on Sunday in Scotland.

Xi is also not anticipated to attend COP26 in person, which could imply that the world’s largest CO2 emitter has already determined that after three major pledges since last year, it has no more concessions to offer at the United Nations’ COP26 climate summit in Scotland, according to climate watchers.