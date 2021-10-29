Commodity Market: Gold price edges lower

Mumbai: Price of precious metals-gold and silver edged lower in the commodity market. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), the December gold futures were down 0.21% at Rs 47,861 for 10 grams. Silver December futures were down 0.4%at Rs 64,636 a kilogram.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold slipped marginally. Eight grams gold is priced at Rs 35,850, lower by 80- and one-gram gold is at Rs 4458, down by Rs 10.

Also Read: Fuel price hiked for fifth day in a row

In the international market, spot gold is priced at $ 1816.7 per ounce. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days. Among the other precious metals, silver price plunged 0.06% to $ 25.2 per ounce and platinum rose 0.05% to $ 1078.0 per ounce.