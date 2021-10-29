Facebook changes its company name to ‘Meta’

The CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced that the parent company’s name will be changed to ‘Meta’ to represent a future beyond the troubled social network.

The new moniker comes as the social media behemoth strives to recover from one of its most serious crises to focus on its vision for the ‘metaverse,’ a virtual reality version of the internet that the tech behemoth views as the way of the future. Under the makeover, the names of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp will remain the same.

‘I am proud to announce that starting today, our company is now Meta. Our mission remains the same, still about bringing people together, our apps and their brands, they’re not changing,’ Zuckerberg stated while addressing an annual developers conference.

Last week, Facebook opponents jumped on a story that revealed the rebranding plans, claiming the firm was attempting to divert attention away from recent scandals and controversies.

Also Read: At least 10 people in UP, Rajasthan arrested for celebrating Pak T20 win

The Real Facebook Oversight Board, an activist group, has warned that large sectors like oil and tobacco have rebranded to deflect attention from their issues. ‘Facebook thinks that a rebrand can help them change the subject,’ the organisation stated last week. It further added that the true issue was the need for monitoring and regulation.

Facebook recently announced ambitions to recruit 10,000 workers in the European Union to help construct the metaverse, with Zuckerberg emerging as a proponent of the notion.