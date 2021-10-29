‘I’m here to help, not to capture power’: Mamata leads Goa poll campaigns of TMC

Panaji: West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee announced on Friday in Goa, that she is not there for power but to help the people of the state. ‘I am just like your sister, I didn’t come here to capture your power. It touches my heart if we can help people when they face trouble’, Mamata said, during her campaign in the state, ahead of the 2022 assembly elections.

While addressing TMC party leaders in Panaji, Banerjee claimed that Bengal is a very strong state. ‘We want to see Goa as a strong state in the future. We want to see the new dawn of Goa. Somebody’s questioning ‘Mamata is in Bengal, how she will do that in Goa?’ Why not? I’m Indian, I can go anywhere. You can go anywhere. I believe in secularism. I believe in unity. I believe India is our motherland. If Bengal is my motherland, then Goa is also my motherland’, she added.

Earlier today, actor Nafisa Ali, Mrinalini Deshprabhu and tennis player Leander Paes joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Goa in the presence of the West Bengal Chief Minister. Goa Assembly has a total strength of 40 members, out of which ruling BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress party has 15 MLAs in the house.