Indigenously developed Long-Range Bomb successfully tested by DRDO and IAF

New Delhi: An indigenously developed Long-Range Bomb was successfully flight tested by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday. The bomb released from IAF fighter aircraft, hit a land-based target at a long range with accuracy.

Also Read: State government bans sale and use of firecrackers

DRDO said that the flight of the bomb and the performance was monitored by a number of range sensors, including the Electro-Optical Tracking System, telemetry and radar deployed by the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Odisha. The LR Bomb has been designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in Hyderabad in coordination with other DRDO laboratories.