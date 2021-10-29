President Kovind to inaugurate housing scheme today

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate a housing initiative for economically weaker sections (EWS) in Bhavnagar today as part of his visit to Gujarat (October 29). The President will also pay a visit to Morari Babu’s ashram, Shree Chitrakutdham Ashram, in Talgajarda, Bhavnagar district.

According to a press release from the Secretariat of the President on Wednesday, ‘The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind will visit Gujarat from October 28 to 30, 2021. On October 29, 2021, the President will inaugurate a Housing Scheme Project for the Economically Weaker Section at Bhavnagar. He will also visit Shree Chitrakutdham, Ashram of Morari Babu at Talgajarda in Bhavnagar district.’

Kovind will attend a public event in the city of Bhavnagar in the evening, where he will hand over 1,088 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to economically vulnerable sections of the population, the statement said. The President arrived in Gujarat on Thursday (Oct 28) to begin a two-day visit, meeting with Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and other judges at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar. After arriving in the state in the afternoon, Kovind interacted with the chief justice of the high court and other judges over high tea at the Raj Bhavan in the evening.

Governor Acharya Devvrat, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju also attended this courtesy meeting, according to a Raj Bhavan release.

Gujarat assembly elections are expected to take place in 2022. At the 2017 state election, the BJP won 99 of the state’s 182 Assembly seats, and the Congress won 77.