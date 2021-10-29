Tips to balance your cravings in this festive season

Festive season is synonymous with delicious food, especially sweets. During this time, it becomes difficult to follow workout regimes and maintain a healthy diet. Nonetheless, eating too many fried and sweet foods can lead to a number of health issues, including belly fat, bloating, and constipation.

‘Around all the fun and food that is most cherished by your taste buds, keeping self-control might get difficult, but not so much if you strike a balance,’ Dr. Nitika Kohli, an Ayurvedic expert, stated as she shared some ways to reduce cravings during the holiday season.

Discover your craving triggers

Emotional eating is a real problem. When you are stressed, you may find that your cravings are worse.

Eat a healthy, filling breakfast

The first meal should be the most nutritious to reduce both sweet and savoury cravings later on.

Eat meals according to a schedule

To control your food cravings, manage your meals and eat only at set times. Avoid casual eating.

Read also: Suriya announces his next film with director Bala, says ‘He gave me an identity’

Keep a food journal

Food cravings may not completely be controlled by this method, but it can help you identify the time of day when your cravings are strongest.

Diversify your diet

By sticking with the tried-and-tested, you may reduce your calorie intake, but you might not be satisfied. Experiment with healthy varieties and combinations of foods to stop those random food cravings.