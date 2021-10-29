Suriya announces his next film with director Bala, says ‘He gave me an identity’

The upcoming project of Surya and Bala was announced on Thursday. ‘The man who has more faith in me than myself. He is the one who introduced me to a whole new world and gave me an identity. 20 years later, I am standing before him with the same enthusiasm. With my father’s blessing, I am again starting a beautiful new journey with my brother Bala,’ wrote Suriya on his Twitter page.

Bala gave Suriya his first major break with ‘Nandha’. Suriya, who had struggled for a foothold in Tamil cinema up until then, found success with the 2001 crime drama. During the early stages of his career, Bala also shaped Surya’s acting process and set him on the right path. Once again, the duo worked together for ‘Pithamagan’, which also starred Vikram. The 2003 film was a turning point in Suriya’s career.

In 2005, Bala funded Suriya’s movie ‘Maayavi’. The upcoming movie will be their fourth collaboration.

Suriya is currently shooting for ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’, which is written and directed by Pandiraj. The movie ‘Vaadi Vaasal’, directed by Vetri Maaran, is in pre-production. Currently, Suriya is waiting for ‘Jai Bhim’ to be released. Based on real-life events that occurred in the 1990s, the film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 2.

Bala’s last film was ‘Varmaa’, a Tamil remake of Telugu’s Arjun Reddy. The film, however, was not released in theaters. Bala’s version of the remake was not acceptable to the producers, so they shelved it. Later, the movie was remade with a different director and a completely new cast, except for Dhruv.