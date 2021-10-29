Try these foods that will boost skin glow

With monsoon season coming to an end and the holiday season upon us, it is a perfect time to spread cheer, celebrate with family and friends and flaunt your best! As we prepare our houses and closets for the festive season, we should also prepare our skin so that it can show off all of that glitter.

To keep our skin glowing during the holidays, we must protect it from damage and dullness. A glowing complexion is a sign of health. In order to keep it healthy and glowing, one must follow a proper skin care regimen as well as a healthy diet. When the holidays approach, it is natural to crave sweets and junk food, which can contribute to a number of skin problems.

Here are some dos and don’ts to keep your skin healthy:

Hydrate and eat a well-balanced diet

Dietary balance is key to a healthy and happy life. A well-balanced, nutritious diet can help you get the nutrition you need to keep your body active and your skin healthy. The body needs 3-4 liters of liquids every day. Maintaining hydration promotes skin radiance and keeps it supple and plump.

Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables contain antioxidants, which help protect the skin against cellular damage caused by free radicals. Include a rainbow of colorful fruits and vegetables in your diet at least five times per day. Beta-carotene, found in carrots, sweet potatoes, and pumpkins, and lutein, found in kale, papaya, and greens, are crucial for proper skin cell formation and maintaining good skin tone.

Take enough vitamin E

Vitamin E protects the skin against oxidative (cell) damage and promotes skin health. Vitamin E is present in almonds, avocados, hazelnuts, pine nuts, sunflower and maize oils.

Vitamin C is your skin’s BFF

Vitamin C is also a powerful antioxidant. The body needs vitamin C to maintain its immune system, create glowing skin, and treat blemishes. Blackcurrants, blueberries, broccoli, kiwi fruits, oranges, strawberries, and guavas are the best sources. Vitamin C is essential for the production of collagen, which strengthens the capillaries that nourish the skin.

Include Omega-3 in your diet

Omega-3 fatty acids help minimize the negative effects of UV radiation, smoke, and pollution on your skin. Additionally, they reduce wrinkles and dryness. Among the most important dietary sources are fatty fish, flax seeds, chia seeds, walnuts, and flaxseed oil.

Avoid fried and oily junk food

Although it is difficult to stay away from oily and fried meals during celebrations, keep in mind that they deplete the skin of its shine and cause it to sag. Keep an eye on your diet to keep your skin healthy.

For healthy festive skin, avoid crash diets

Losing and gaining weight repeatedly can damage your skin, causing sagging, wrinkles, and stretch marks. Rapid weight loss often leads to vitamin deficiencies. Dieting in this manner will affect your skin over time. It is always best to consume a healthy, well-balanced diet.