Ronaldo announces he’s expecting twins with his girlfriend; shares pic

Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Instagram on Thursday that he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez are expecting twins. ‘Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you,’ Ronaldo captioned the post, which included a photo of him and Georgina displaying the ultrasound images of their twins. In the second picture, Ronaldo was in a swimming pool with his four children.

Cristiano Junior, the footballer’s eldest son, was born to a surrogate in June 2010. After seven years, in June 2017, Ronaldo became a father of twins Eva and Mateo. Alana Martina, born in November 2017, is his first child by his union with Rodriguez.

France Football reported in 2017 that Ronaldo wanted seven children.

The 36-year-old Portuguese footballer completed a transfer from Italian side Juventus to Premier League giants Manchester United earlier this season, which gave him the opportunity to make another stunning comeback at the club where he began his journey to become arguably the best player in history.

Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for scoring the most international goals, a milestone he reached earlier this season. The former Manchester City player has already put in several stunning performances since he returned to the club, but the going has been tough in the Premier League. He was part of the team that lost to arch rivals Liverpool 0-5 at Old Trafford in a humiliating defeat.