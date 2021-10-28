Tips to control postpartum hair fall

Both men and women experience depression when their hair falls out. Hair loss can be caused by anything, from health conditions to not eating enough nutrients. However, not many people know that women experiencing hair loss following pregnancy is quite common. A woman’s postpartum hair loss is usually caused by hormonal changes during pregnancy and after delivery. According to cosmetologist Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta in her recent Instagram post, thirty to sixty percent of women experience postpartum hair loss after giving birth. She explained this condition as postpartum alopecia, which occurs when the body experiences hormonal changes. The good news about postpartum hair loss is that it is temporary, according to Geetika.

After delivery, postpartum hair loss can begin anytime and can last for up to a year. Here are five ways to manage it in case you were looking for remedies:

After childbirth, it’s best not to stop taking hair supplements unless your doctor recommends that you do. The supplements contain some important vitamins, which will prevent hair loss to a great degree.

Nutritious diet

A healthy and balanced diet is essential for the health of your baby, as you will be breastfeeding for the first few years. Dark leafy vegetables, sweet potatoes, and fresh fruits constitute a healthy diet, which will also ensure your hair health. Omega 3 fatty acids are essential if you don’t eat fish. Your diet plays a major role in how you look.

Hair care treatment

Apply gentle shampoos and conditioners to your hair postpartum. According to Geetika, you shouldn’t pull your hair into tight ponytails for a long time since it might cause more breakage.

Sleep well and good rest

A healthy night’s sleep is one of the most important and significant steps in preventing hair loss. Stress is one of the most common causes of hair loss. A good night’s sleep relaxes your body and mind. Geetika advises that if you see clumps of hair falling after the first birthday of your child, you should visit an expert.