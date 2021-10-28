Try these 7 classic Indian mithais on this festive season

Sweets add joy to celebrations. They can melt our hearts and keep us drooling for hours. Sweets are made on all auspicious occasions. Having said that, we don’t always need a special occasion to make sweets.

Here are some of the best mithai recipes from all over the country.

1) Puran Poli

In Maharashtra, puran poli is one of the most popular sweets. It is usually prepared during Ganesh Chaturthi. The puran poli is a type of flatbread stuffed with sugar and chana dal. Puran denotes the sweet stuffing inside, while poli refers to the outer flatbread. It is cooked with jaggery and dollops of ghee.

2) Sandesh

This is from Bengal. Sandesh is prepared with sweetened cottage cheese and flavored with cardamom and kesar.

3) Shrikhand

It consists of thick, creamy hung curd that has been sweetened.

4) Ghewar

The disc-shaped dessert resembles a honeycomb. It is covered in sugar syrup. It is typically served with rabri. For a yellow texture, you can add kesar. It is quite popular in Rajasthan.

5) Mysore Pak

Mysore Pak is made by mixing besan, ghee, sugar, and water, cooling the mixture, then cutting into pieces. Mysore Pak is mainly found in Karnataka.

6) Boorelu

Traditionally, these are sweet dumplings from Andhra Pradesh that are deep fried. Sweets like this are usually prepared with chana dal, jaggery, sugar, and cardamom powder. Don’t forget to add coconut since we are talking about a south Indian delicacy.

7) Payasam

It is a version of kheer. It is creamy, tasty, and most importantly rich in cashews and raisins. In most Indian households, this milk sweet treat is a staple.