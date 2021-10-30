1 lakh salary: Hundreds of Kerala residents apply for onion farming job in South Korea

Malayalees have been a globally recognized community for centuries, and they can be found anywhere in the world, and that is no joke. Even though this is true for most of the world, South Korea isn’t a first choice for the average Keralite seeking employment outside of the country. A large number of people from Kerala are apparently interested in working in South Korea, so this may soon change.

On Wednesday, 700 people attended a seminar organized by Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultant (ODEPC) in Thiruvananthapuram. It was organized as part of an introduction to South Korea and its agricultural practices for those interested in taking up farm jobs there. South Korea is recruiting some 100 people to work on onion farms in Sinan and Muan islands through a government agency.

Requirements

Qualifications for the job are Class X, but the salary package is very good – $1,500 a month (roughly Rs 1,12,500). The offer is far too good to turn down for many people especially the youth in Kerala, especially given the employment situation at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Bail conditions: Aryan Khan out of jail, but not allowed to do these things

ODEPC reports that they have received 5,000 applications so far, which will be screened and shortlisted. Despite the fact that Rs 1.1 lakhs is a good amount by any standard, it comes with a catch. Laborers will work nine hours a day for 28 days a month, with only two days off. It is also said that the climate of the region can be extremely severe, as it can go below 20 degrees Celsius. Those recruited will also be responsible for finding accommodation and food.