Bail conditions: Aryan Khan out of jail, but not allowed to do these things

Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, walked out of the Arthur Road Prison on Saturday after spending more than three weeks there following his arrest during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers arrested the 23-year-old on October 3. After leaving the prison at 11.02 am on October 3, he got into a waiting car and left for his home Mannat in suburban Bandra shortly after 11.30 am. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan thronged outside the actor’s bungalow in large numbers, celebrating with music, dance, and firecrackers.

Aryan Khan was granted bail on Thursday, but the Bombay high court also imposed some conditions (actually 14 of them) on the 23-year-old. According to the court, the NCB may have the bail revoked immediately if any of these conditions are not met. Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were also released on bail along with Khan under the high court’s bail conditions.

These are the conditions:

• The applicant/accused should not engage in activities similar to those they are charged with.

• No contact should be made with a co-accused or any other person involved in similar activities as the one alleged against them, in any form.

• The applicant/accused is not allowed to speak to any media, including social media, regarding the pending proceedings before the Special NDPS court.

• The applicant/accused must surrender their passports and should not leave the country without prior authorization from the Special NDPS court.

• If the accused has to leave Mumbai, he should inform the investigating officer about his itinerary.

• Applicants/accused has to appear before the investigating officer of NCB every Friday between 11 am and 2 pm and join the investigation as and when required.

• No attempts shall be made by the applicant/accused to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses – either personally or through someone else.

According to the high court, each of them was required to post a personal bond of Rs. 1 lakh with one or more sureties in a similar amount. As well, the court said that the accused should not delay the trial once it has commenced. All the accused must attend court hearings unless a ‘reasonable cause’ prevents them from attending.