Bypolls 2021 : Live updates on 3 Lok Sabha seats, 29 Assembly seats

About 12 per cent of the electorate cast their votes during the first two hours at four assembly seats in West Bengal where by-elections are being held on Saturday, an official from the Election Commission said. The first voting began at 7 am and ended at 9 am in Dinhata, Shantipur, Khardah, and Gosaba (SC), officials said. ‘It’s been a peaceful election and there have been no problems anywhere in the four constituencies. The voting process has been very smooth so far,’ he told PTI.

A report on the heated exchange of words between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers in Khardah constituency in North 24 Parganas district has been sought by the EC, he said. The EC official said similar incidents have been reported from Shantipur in Nadia district and Gosaba in South 24 Parganas district.

In three Lok Sabha seats and 29 assembly seats spread across 13 states and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, byelections are underway, with many contests seen as prestige issues for parties hit by defections. The electoral process has been adequately protected and Covid safety measures have been implemented. The majority of seats are contested by BJP and Congress candidates.

By-elections are being held in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. Of the 29 assembly constituencies going to the bypolls, five are in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Rajasthan and one seat each is in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana.

Despite the fact that today’s bypolls aren’t expected to have a major impact on the stability of governments, it will be a crucial test for several politicians and some chief ministers. On November 2, the votes will be counted, and all eyes will be on the battles in Bihar, Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Elections are being held today in three Lok Sabha seats where the sitting members have passed away. Ramswaroop Sharma (BJP) died in March, leaving the Mandi seat vacant. In Khandwa, a bye-election was held following the death of BJP member Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, while in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, an election was held following the death of Independent Lok Sabha member Mohan Delkar.