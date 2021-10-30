On an upward spree again ! Microsoft continues its upscale journey. See for yourself!

Microsoft’s reign will never end! The market capitalization of Microsoft overtook Apple’s on Friday and it became the most valuable company in the world. As the market closed on Friday, Microsoft’s market capitalization stood at $2.49 trillion, while Apple’s was $2.46 trillion, according to CNBC.

The throne of Apple is always in peril:

Microsoft overtook Apple’s market cap in previous instances as well. In 2018 and in July 2020, Microsoft became the first company since 2010 to surpass Apple’s market capitalization. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, has also overtook Apple’s market cap, first in 2016. The growth of Apple has been uninterrupted even in the face of market fluctuations.

The iPhone-maker became the first US company to reach a $1 trillion market cap in 2018. As a result of this accomplishment, Apple also became the first American company to hit a $2 trillion market cap in 2020. As a matter of fact, we are convinced that Apple will retake the title of the world’s most valuable company from Microsoft in the near future.

Apple vs. Microsoft: A war that never ends:

Computer systems and operating systems are just a few examples of how Apple and Microsoft compete directly in a range of markets. The most popular Microsoft product is Windows. Apple’s Mac systems compete directly with Microsoft’s Surface laptops and third-party laptops based on Windows OS.

Microsoft also tried to compete with Apple’s iPhone with its Windows Phone handsets for a short time. As a result, they phased out the entire smartphone ecosystem after realizing it wasn’t going to work out for them. Apple’s position as the market leader isn’t going anywhere anytime soon due to the massive success of virtually every iPhone series.