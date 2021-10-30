Kyle Chalmers sets new record in 100m freestyle short-course.

Kyle Chalmers, a competitive swimmer of Australia won gold in the men’s 100m freestyle at the World Cup in Kazan, Russia, on Friday, setting a new 13-year-old short-course world record.

The 23-year-old, who won the 50m freestyle on Thursday, finished in 44.84 seconds, faster than France’s Amaury Leveaux’s time of 44.94 seconds which was set in 2008.

Second place went to Valdimir Morozov of Russia, who was nearly a second ahead of compatriot Kliment Kolesnikov in third.

Chalmers earned gold in the 100m freestyle at the 2016 Rio Olympics, but only silver this year in Tokyo, finishing second to Caeleb Dressel of the United States.