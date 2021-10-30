Methane and climate change: Everything you should know about COP26.

The COP26 climate summit, one of the largest ever world summits on how to combat global warming, begins this weekend in Glasgow.

What is COP26 all about? Find the answers for frequently asked questions below.

Impact of methane on climate change.

Methane is a greenhouse gas that is produced by both natural and human sources, including wetlands and termites, as well as agriculture, fossil fuel extraction and landfill sites.

It’s a carbon-hydrogen molecule that’s particularly good at trapping heat – and a key contributor to climate change.

Methane levels in the atmosphere hit 1,889 parts per billion in 2021, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

Although CO2 concentrations are around 200 times greater, methane is estimated to be more than 80 times more effective than any other gases in terms of heat over a 20-year period.

Efforts to reduce methane emissions should be focused on reducing emissions from landfill sites and gas wells, improving livestock management, reducing food waste and loss and encouraging consumers to adopt diets with lower meat and dairy content, a United Nations report released earlier this year stated.

Are there any advantages to climate change?

There may be some short-term good effects from global warming, but climate experts have quickly dismissed them since the downsides outnumber them.

The concept that plants will grow quicker and bigger in a world with increasing carbon levels is the most commonly touted ‘benefit.’ Scientists call it the CO2 fertilisation effect.

However, a research published last year revealed that this effect is already decreasing, and that any suggestion that it could help control future warming has no evidence for support.

What trust can we have in COP26 when the world couldn’t even agree on a fair vaccination distribution?

There are significant similarities and some key differences between the pandemic and the climate disaster.

Countries can keep Covid at bay by drastically restricting people’s travel across their borders, as we have seen during the last 18 months.

With rising temperatures having an influence on both rich and poor countries, such a strategy is ineffective.

While time and money are likely to fix the issue of vaccine inequities, the climatic problem necessitates a rethinking and re-engineering of nearly every element of our existence, from energy to food to clothing.

In the end, the vaccination debate is a short-term issue, but climate change is slow and multi-faceted. Humans are decent at figuring out one, but not so much with the other.

Isn’t the global economic model incompatible with climate change and the demand for a more environmentally friendly lifestyle?

Climate change, according to some experts, such as economist Lord Stern, might be viewed as a major commercial failure.

This is due to the fact that firms have rarely had to pay for the environmental damage they have caused.

Over the last two decades, global efforts to combat climate change have centred more on leveraging capitalism to limit warming – for example, placing a price on carbon and making the polluter pay to ensure that emissions are eventually limited.

Meanwhile, if there is a customer demand for greener products and services, capitalism will endeavour to supply that want.

However, there is clearly still much work to be done to make these ideas effective.

The COP26 global climate meeting in Glasgow in November is seen as vital if climate change is to be controlled. Nearly 200 countries have been asked to submit plans to reduce emissions, which might have a major impact on our daily lives.

Is it really necessary for 25,000 people to attend COP26? They’ll produce a lot of CO2, so why can’t a lot of them be online?

The pandemic may be considered as the ideal opportunity for the United Nations to deploy technology in discussions, and it was attempted at a three-week preparatory conference for COP in June.

Unfortunately, it did not go well as time zone and technological issues made it nearly impossible for countries with limited resources to participate. The progress was slow and decisions were delayed.

As a result, many developing countries have demanded that the COP to be held in person. On a shaky Zoom connection, they believe it is significantly easier for their voices to be ignored.

They also bring first-hand climate change experience, which is crucial for affluent countries to hear.

There is some evidence that this is effective. In 2015, the involvement of island states and vulnerable countries was critical in obtaining the Paris Agreement’s pledge to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.