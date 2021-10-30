Police bans liquor sales in Bengaluru till October 31 after Puneeth Rajkumar’s demise

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police has banned the sale and consumption of alcohol in the city until October 31. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to maintain the law and order in the city after the demise of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that miscreants under the influence of alcohol may create problem in the city. The police urged all to keep calm and not to indulge in violence or disturb the law-and-order situation in the city. Security has been beefed up across Karnataka.

As per reports, large crowd had gathered around Puneeth’s house in Sadashivanagar, Sree Kanteerava stadium, and other locations in the city.

Puneeth Rajkumar also known as ‘Power Star’ died due to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Bengaluru on Friday. Puneeth is the younger son of legendary Kannada actor Rajkumar. He debuted as child artist in the film industry and had won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his performance in ‘Bettada Hoovu’. He also won Karnataka State Award Best Child artist for Chalisuva Modagalu and Yeradu Nakshatragalu.

The last rites of the Kannada Power Star will be held on Saturday after the return of his elder daughter Vanditha from the US.