The hypoglycaemic effects of jackfruit seed, similar to Metformin: Study

Jackfruit is one of the oldest fruits in Southeast Asia, particularly in countries like Vietnam and India. A recent study by the scientists at California Health Solutions Services in the United States revealed a set of interesting facts about the benefits of jackfruit seeds.

Since fruits and vegetables have both nutritional and medicinal properties, plant-based foods are seen to be the most important components of a healthy diet by nutritionists. Jackfruit seeds have secured its own place in the healthy food lists, as findings show that it is therapeutic for a wide variety of conditions.

The research revealed that jackfruit seeds are high in Potassium and Magnesium, which are the major elements that make fibre so rich which enhance its laxative properties.

It also showed that jackfruit seeds are an excellent source of nutritional, laxative, and hypoglycemic action.

The researchers ran clinical trials on more than 1000 patients with different conditions like constipation, spasmodic stomach pain, and abdominal pain. The patients were given jackfruit seeds at a different time and the results were recorded.

The tests revealed a wide range of nutritional advantages. The seeds were found to be high in proteins and carbohydrates, with very little crude fat and ash levels.

The study revealed that the flavonoids in jackfruit seeds help to inhibit platelet stickiness and thereby platelet aggregation.

Different in-vivo laxative and hypoglycemic activity results of the tests highlighted that the seeds contain therapeutic benefits.

In addition to the medicinal value of the fruit, it was also found to have hair therapeutic elements when consumed often.

As a result, the study concluded that jackfruit seeds could be included in well-balanced meals and functional foods that can be consumed without fear of harming one’s health.

The study has opened a new door for the entrepreneurs to invent new toothsome dishes and food products that are rich in nutritional value.