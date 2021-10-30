Yamaha Motor launches 2022 Yamaha MT-25: Know the features

Mumbai: Yamaha Motor has announced the launch of the newly updated 2022 MT-25 motorcycle. The new motorcycle is offered in Metallic Blue colour and Metallic Dark Grey.

The new bike is powered with 250cc, parallel-twin engine. The engine is capable of producing a maximum power of 35.5bhp and torque of 23.6Nm.The transmission option includes a 6-speed gearbox. It features a radically styled headlamp with LEDs and a single-projector

Also Read: Fuel prices increased again

The new Yamaha MT-25 is unlikely to be launched in the Indian market anytime soon.