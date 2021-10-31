Afghanistan: Wedding function ambushed for playing music, 2 killed, 10 injured

Kabul: A wedding in eastern Afghanistan was attacked by gunmen, who identified themselves as Taliban members, to stop music being played at the venue. The firing killed at least two people and more than 10 others, including children, were left wounded, reported BBC.

Four couples were getting married in a joint wedding ceremony in Surkh Rod district in the province of Nangarhar on Friday. The organisers had taken permission from a local Taliban leader to play recorded music, in an area used only by the women. But at late night, the gunmen crashed inside and tried to break the loudspeakers as the guests protested. Following this, the armed men opened fire.

A Taliban spokesman said that two of the three gunmen had been arrested but denied that they acted on behalf of the Islamist movement, adding that the case is under investigation. The Taliban had banned music when they ruled the country from 1996 to 2001, but the new regime has not yet issued such a decree.