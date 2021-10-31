Aryan Khan’s co-accused Arbaaz Merchant released from jail

Mumbai: Arbaz Merchant, who was arrested in the drugs-on-cruise case, was released from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail on Sunday.

‘I am immensely happy, his mother is the happiest person that our son has come home. Our prayers and blessings came true. We’ll obey all the bail conditions religiously,’ Aslam Merchant, father of Arbaz Merchant told the media.

Following a three-day hearing in the case, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, who are accused in the drugs-on-cruise case, were granted bail by the court on Thursday. The court ordered all three bail petitioners – Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmum Dhamecha – to report to the Mumbai office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday between 11 am and 2 pm to register their presence.

Earlier on Sunday, fashion model Munmun Dhamecha was also freed from the Byculla women’s jail, three days after being granted bail in the cruise narcotics case for which she was detained on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The HC released its operational ruling on Friday afternoon, imposing 14 bail conditions on Aryan Khan, Merchant, and Dhamecha, including a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.