Kolkata: A person was killed in a fire that broke out at a godown in the Nakashipara area in Nadia district in West Bengal on Sunday. The fire was extinguished after one hour by three fire tenders.

Also Read: BJP leader Rajib Banerjee rejoins Trinamool Congress

The godown was filled with drums of diesel and kerosene. The rescue officials recovered a charred body of one person, believed to be a worker of the godown. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.