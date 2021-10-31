Sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers banned during festivals by Pollution Control Board

Kolkata: The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) imposed a total ban on sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers during Kali Puja, Diwali and other festivals this year. The WBPCB took this decision after an instruction from the Calcutta High Court.

The Calcutta High Court banned the sale, purchase and use of all firecrackers during Kali Puja, Diwali, Chhath Puja, Jagadhatri Puja, Guru Nanak’s birthday, Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations this year to check air pollution amid the Covid pandemic.

Also Read: State government imposes total ban on sale and use of firecrackers

Earlier the authority allowed sale and bursting of green firecrackers and also allowed timings for bursting green firecrackers.

The authority is holding meetings with police and administration to prepare strategies to implement this ban. WBPCB instructed all District Magistrates and Commissioners of Police/Superintendents of Police/ Police Authorities to submit daily action taken report in prescribed proforma.