State government imposes total ban on sale and use of firecrackers

Chandigarh: The Haryana government imposed a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in its 14 districts. The government imposed the ban in the districts which come under the National Capital Region (NCR). The districts are Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Jind, Karnal, Mahendergarh, Nuh, Palwal, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak and Sonipat.

The government imposed a ban on using firecrackers in the cities and areas where the air quality comes under poor and above categories. Green firecrackers can be used in areas where the air quality is in the moderate or below category.

The government also allowed timings for the use of firecrackers during festivals. On Diwali and Gurupurab bursting of firecrackers will be allowed from 8 pm to 10 pm. For Chatt festival, the time is from 6 am to 8 am. Fireworks will be permitted from 11.55 pm on December 24 to 12.30 am on December 25 and from 11.55 pm on December 31 to 12.30 am on January 1, for Christmas and New Year.